‘The Bear’ Renewed for Season 3 by FX

In a thrilling announcement that has sent waves of excitement through the television industry, FX has officially greenlit a third season of its beloved half-hour series, "The Bear," starring the charismatic Jeremy Allen White.

Season 2 of "The Bear" followed Carmy (White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they worked to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot for fine dining. The cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson.

Chris Storer created "The Bear" and serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matheson. Tyson Bidner serves as producer, and the series is produced by FX Productions.

"The Bear" was a surprise success for FX when it debuted on Hulu to wide acclaim in 2022. Season 1 has pending Emmy nominations including outstanding comedy series; lead comedy actor; supporting comedy actor and actress; and comedy writing and directing.

During Season 2, which was also widely acclaimed, Variety conducted interviews with White; Moss-Bachrach; Matheson; Boyce alongside director Ramy Youssef; guest stars Will Poulter and John Bernthal; and culinary produer Courtney Storer.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment. "We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."