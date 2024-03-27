Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 8’ photos and video leaked

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt as photos of the actor running around the streets of London in a bloodied shirt circulate on social media.

A fan page dedicated to the actor on X (previously Twitter) shared several pictures and a video showcasing Tom sprinting through the streets of London, amid ongoing production.

New photos from last nights filming!!!! Mission impossible 8 pic.twitter.com/3cR4sp8fF0— Navy (@TomCruiseNavy) March 25, 2024

In the first picture, we get to witness Tom Cruise running over Westminster Bridge, clad in a white shirt beneath a black coat, his shirt splattered with blood as he dashes through the street.

In another shot, he is seen smiling and conversing with crew members during a break in filming. The third image reveals a substantial military presence at the location, with armed forces stationed by the iconic London landmark.

Despite the title changes, "Mission: Impossible 8" will continue the storyline initiated in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," focusing on Ethan Hunt's mission to dismantle an AI system named The Entity, located within a submerged Russian stealth submarine.

Several cast members from "Mission: Impossible 7" are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming film, such as Simon Pegg as Benji, Ving Rhames as Luther, and Hayley Atwell as Grace.

While details about "Mission: Impossible 8" are still undisclosed, recent photos and videos confirm that it will showcase Cruise's trademark running sequences.