TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:53 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 8’ photos and video leaked

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:45 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:53 PM
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 8’ photos and video leaked
Photo: Collected

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt as photos of the actor running around the streets of London in a bloodied shirt circulate on social media.

A fan page dedicated to the actor on X (previously Twitter) shared several pictures and a video showcasing Tom sprinting through the streets of London, amid ongoing production.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the first picture, we get to witness Tom Cruise running over Westminster Bridge, clad in a white shirt beneath a black coat, his shirt splattered with blood as he dashes through the street. 

In another shot, he is seen smiling and conversing with crew members during a break in filming. The third image reveals a substantial military presence at the location, with armed forces stationed by the iconic London landmark.

Despite the title changes, "Mission: Impossible 8" will continue the storyline initiated in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," focusing on Ethan Hunt's mission to dismantle an AI system named The Entity, located within a submerged Russian stealth submarine.

Several cast members from "Mission: Impossible 7" are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming film, such as Simon Pegg as Benji, Ving Rhames as Luther, and Hayley Atwell as Grace. 

Meet Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Miss Universe contestant
Read more

Meet Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Miss Universe contestant

While details about "Mission: Impossible 8" are still undisclosed, recent photos and videos confirm that it will showcase Cruise's trademark running sequences.

 

Related topic:
Tom CruiseMission Impossible 8
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

5 football players with unlikely celebrity friends

5 football players with unlikely celebrity friends

Movie stocks take off as 'Top Gun' sequel hits cinemas

‘Jawan’, ‘Pathaan’ to compete with Hollywood action films for Vulture’s Stunt Awards

Tom Cruise receives ‘surprise’ Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

‘Top Gun 2’ ready for takeoff?

ঢাকাসহ ৫ বিভাগে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা, বাড়বে গরম
|আবহাওয়া

ঢাকাসহ ৫ বিভাগে বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা, বাড়বে গরম

দিনের তাপমাত্রা ১-২ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস ও রাতের তাপমাত্রা সামান্য বাড়তে পারে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের ছুটি ২ দিন বাড়ানোর দাবি যাত্রী কল্যাণ সমিতির

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification