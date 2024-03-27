TV & Film
Wed Mar 27, 2024 11:54 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 27, 2024 12:53 PM

Meet Saudi Arabia's first-ever Miss Universe contestant

Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia is set to debut its first participant in Miss Universe 2024, marking a significant shift away from its conservative reputation.

Rumy Alqahtani, a 27-year-old model, and social media influencer, will represent Saudi Arabia on the global stage.

Photo:Collected

On Monday, Rumy shared a post on Instagram declaring that she would be the first-ever participant from her country to join the international beauty pageant.

She expressed in her post in Arabic, which translates to, "I am honoured to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the first participation in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the competition."

Photo: Collected

Alongside announcing her participation in the grand event, Rumy posted pictures of herself wearing a gown, a tiara, and a sash, holding Saudi Arabia's flag.

The 73rd iteration of Miss Universe will be held on September 28 this year in Mexico.It is also probable that Iran is also going to participate in the show.

