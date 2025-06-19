Jeremy Allen White portrays Springsteen in “Deliver Me From Nowhere” trailer

Jeremy Allen White steps into the shoes of Bruce Springsteen in the first trailer for "Deliver Me From Nowhere". The biographical drama, written and directed by Scott Cooper, will be released in theatres on October 24 under 20th Century Studios.

White, widely recognised for his Emmy-winning performance in "The Bear", portrays the legendary musician and performs his own vocals for the role. Jeremy Strong co-stars as Springsteen's longtime manager and record producer, Jon Landau.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" centres on the creation of Springsteen's 1982 album "Nebraska", hailed as one of the most intimate and critically acclaimed works of his career.

The film also features Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, Gaby Hoffmann, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz and Chris Jaymes.

First footage of the film was unveiled at CinemaCon in April, showcasing White's rendition of Springsteen's 1975 hit "Born to Run", the singer's first track to enter the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40.

In the trailer, White's character remarks, "Don't need to be perfect. I want it to feel like I'm in the room by myself."

Meanwhile, Strong's Landau explains that with "Nebraska", Springsteen is "repairing that hole in himself. Once he's done with that, he's going to repair the entire world."

Cooper adapted the screenplay from Warren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name. He also serves as a producer, alongside Zanes, Scott Stuber, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of Gotham Group. Both Springsteen and Landau are involved in the project.

Record producer Dave Cobb, a past collaborator of Springsteen's, is overseeing the film's music.

At CinemaCon, White described the project as a "dream come true," adding, "I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce's blessing on this film."