‘The Bear’ Season 3 becomes Hulu's top scripted TV premiere

The debut of "The Bear" Season 3 garnered an impressive 5.4 million views within its initial four days on its streaming platform. According to Disney, this achievement sets a new record for FX premieres on Hulu claiming the top spot for any scripted series launched on the service.

When considering all types of shows, including unscripted ones, "The Bear" Season 3 ranks as Hulu's third most-watched season opener ever. Notably, Disney calculates a view by dividing the total watch time of a title by its runtime.

Disney also reported that the Season 3 premiere of "The Bear" outperformed the Season 2 debut by 24% in the same four-day period. This marks the second straight season of increased viewership for the show. "The Bear" initially gained unexpected popularity through word-of-mouth during its first season and saw a remarkable 70% rise in viewership with Season 2.

The 5.4 million views include numbers from Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ in the US, and Disney+ in international regions where the episode was released, though it has yet to launch in some areas. Disney reported that Hulu on Disney+ provided a "substantial increase" for the season and marked the biggest Hulu show on Disney+ debut since the bundle's launch on March 27.

In Season 3, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of the team navigate the initial challenges of running their newly opened restaurant. The cast also features Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon.

Christopher Storer, the creative force behind "The Bear", collaborated with Joanna Calo as co-showrunners for the latest season. They also serve as executive producers, joined by Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, and Hiro Murai. Courtney Storer holds the role of co-executive producer and culinary producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.