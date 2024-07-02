‘John Wick’ producers to remake Hindi film ‘Kill’

The production companies behind the popular "John Wick" matrix series, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, have announced their plans to create an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller "Kill".

The Hindi-language original, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by notable Indian filmmakers such as Karan Johar, is scheduled for release in India on July 5.

"Kill," which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and was later showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival, narrates a page-turner story of Indian Army commando Amrit (played by Lakshya) where he must race against time and armed foes on a New Delhi-bound train to save his precious Tulika (portrayed by Tanya Maniktala).

Deadline reported that Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will lead the remake that caught up in the original film's thrilling action sequences and gripping storyline.

"Nikhil drops off full-blown action sequences that deserve to be seen by a broad audience," Stahelski remarked. He added, "It's thrilling to be working on an English-language version – we have such a high bar to reach."

The decision to remake "Kill" in English highlights the increasing global appeal of Indian cinema and its power to engage audiences across different cultures.

The film's producers expressed their excitement for the collaboration, noting the positive reception at international festivals and the high anticipation for its theatrical release in India. "When we created "Kill" with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, we aimed to visualise a story that would strike a chord globally," the producers stated in a joint statement, as reported by Deadline.

"The excitement from North American audiences at festival screenings validated the film's universal appeal and exhilarating action. Collaborating with 87Eleven Entertainment and Lionsgate to create an English-language remake marks a significant cornerstone for Indian cinema," the statement added.

The cast of the original film, featuring Lakshya in the lead role and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has received acclaim for their performances. Their portrayal of intense, heart-racing action scenes set during a gripping train journey has particularly stood out.

Beyond its adrenaline-fueled action, "Kill" has been praised for its emotional richness and exploration of themes like love, duty, and sacrifice. The remake intends to preserve the original's core while introducing it to a broader English-speaking audience, leveraging Lionsgate's history of producing captivating action movies.

The renowned matrix franchise "John Wick," starring Keanu Reeves, has enthralled audiences through three iconic films, with the third installment released last year.

The next chapter in the John Wick universe, "Ballerina," stars Ana de Armas as the assassin Ruksa Roma. Originally slated for release this summer, "Ballerina" has been postponed to June 6, 2025.