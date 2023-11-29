TV & Film
Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:26 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:44 PM

Salman Khan and Karan Johar join forces after 25 years

Photo: Collected

Despite having a close relationship, Salman Khan and Karan Johar have yet to collaborate on a full-length feature film. While Salman had a notable cameo in Karan's directorial debut, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998), they haven't worked together ever since. Nevertheless, their bond remained strong, with Salman making appearances on "Koffee with Karan" as well.

After a 25-year gap, Salman Khan and Karan Johar are joining forces for a new feature film called "The Bull". 

The movie, based on a true story, features Salman Khan in the role of a paramilitary officer, narrating the events of the 1988 terror attacks in Malé, Maldives. 

Filming is scheduled to commence in February 2024, with the film expected to be Salman's Eid 2025 offering to his fans.

A source told the Indian Express, "Salman Khan has dedicated a substantial chunk of his schedule to Karan Johar for an ambitious action thriller based on true events. The filming will continue from February to August 2024, and the preparations to work on his physique have already commenced."

The "Ek Tha Tiger" star is set to undergo 60 days of rigorous training and body transformation before commencing filming. 

The production team intends to construct multiple sets in Mumbai, striving for an authentic recreation of the past era. 

IFFI 2023 honours winners, 'Kantara' becomes first Kannada film to win

This recent disclosure of this collaboration has thrilled Salman Khan's fans, who are already reveling in the success of his recently released action film, "Tiger 3".

