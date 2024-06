Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made their first public appearance as husband and wife at their wedding reception. Photos: India Today

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception was a star-studded affair. It was graced by the who's who of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Kajol, Rekha and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife at their wedding reception. The celebration is being held at Bastian, Mumbai and is expected to be attended by almost 1,000 people.

Here are the highlights from the glamorous event:

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha looked happy as they arrived for their daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception.

Salman Khan graced his "Dabangg" co-star Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception. Salmans brother, Arbaaz Khan, graced the star-studded bash. He was accompanied by his neice Alizeh Agnihotri.

Sonakshi Sinha's close friend Huma Qureshi dazzled in an ivory outfit at the celebration.

Veteran actor Saira Banu joined the reception to shower blessings on the newlyweds, while, veteran actor Rekha brought her ethereal charm to the wedding bash.

Sonakshi's "Heeramandi" co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, and Sharmin Segal were also present at the wedding reception.

Parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal arrived at the bash to bless Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Bollywood actresses Kajol, Tabu and Raveena Tandon exude elegance as they arrive at the star-studded event.