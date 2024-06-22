TV & Film
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's mehendi photos take social media by storm
Photos: Collected

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot this month. Preceding their wedding, a photo from their mehendi ceremony has been making rounds on social media. 

The couple's friend, Jafer Ali Munshi, posted the picture on his Instagram story, where Sonakshi and Zaheer are dressed in gorgeous attires, posing with friends. Its caption read, "Super excited! Sona is now officially part of the Bandstand Bldg A clan!"

Recently, Shashi Ranjan, a close friend of Sonakshi Sinha's father Shatrughan Sinha, shared news about the wedding. He told ETimes, "She (Sonakshi) is marrying the man she loves."

Everyone associated with the couple is gearing up for the wedding festivities, with Shatru ji's brothers even flying in from America. The registered marriage will take place at Zaheer Iqbal's house. 

Yesterday, Shatrughan Sinha cleared the air regarding his presence at his daughter's wedding. Speaking to Zoom, the veteran actor and politician debunked the false claims that he would miss the ceremony. 

He firmly stated, "Whose life are we talking about here? It's my dear daughter Sonakshi, who I am extremely proud of and deeply cherish. She calls me her pillar of strength. Of course, I will be there at the wedding. Why on earth wouldn't I be?"

He added, "The mere fact that I have remained in Mumbai speaks volumes. I am here not only as her pillar of strength but also as her real kavach (armour). Sonakshi and Zaheer have a journey ahead together, and they make a wonderful pair."

Addressing the baseless reports spreading like wildfire online, he remarked, "To those peddling these rumors, I'd like to warn them with my iconic dialogue: Khamosh (silent)! This is none of your concern, worry about yourselves.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2020. They appeared together on screen in the 2022 film "Double XL" and were also seen together in the music video "Blockbuster" last year.

push notification