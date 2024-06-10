Sonakshi Sinha to marry her longtime beau this month

While Sonakshi Sinha's character in "Heeramandi" couldn't find her prince charming on screen, she might be getting her happily ever after with her beau, Zaheer Iqbal, this month.

According to India Today, sources close to the couple have revealed that they are set to tie the knot on June 23.

Although the couple has been in a steady relationship for a while, they never really went public with their relationship status.

In addition to their close friends and family members, the entire cast of "Heeramandi" has been invited to the wedding.

The wedding invite is designed like a magazine cover and features the text: "The rumors are true." Guests have been asked to come in formal attire, and the wedding celebrations will take place at Bastian in Mumbai.

Both made their Bollywood debuts in Salman Khan's films. Sonakshi debuted with "Dabangg" in 2010, while Zaheer's first film was "Notebook" in 2019. They also acted together in "Double XL".

On her birthday last week, Zaheer wrote a sweet post, sharing their cute and cozy pictures together. The first picture showed him enveloping Sonakshi in a tight hug. He also included some selfies and a glamorous black-and-white shot. "Happy Birthday Sonzzz," he captioned the post.

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web-series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar". Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, "Heeramandi" promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.