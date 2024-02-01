TV & Film
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi’ of past era captivates in first look

Photo: Collected

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Netflix series, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", has been revealed. The series stars versatile actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles, portraying the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.

The captivating first look, reminiscent of Bhansali's grand cinematic style seen in films like "Devdas" and "Bajirao Mastani," was shared by the cast and makers today. 

The narrative of the series revolves around the kothas (houses of courtesans) against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle in the 1940s and is described as a compelling blend of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the district of Heeramandi. 

The official streaming date is yet to be announced, but the series is expected to premiere on Netflix this year. Netflix India shared the first look on Instagram, describing it as the "legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the series, expressed his excitement about this monumental project in a statement last year. He described "Heeramandi" as an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore, showcasing his signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate characters, and a world filled with conflict during a crucial period in India's history. 

Nawshaba Ahmed to direct another play featuring children with special needs

Bhansali expressed both nervousness and excitement about bringing "Heeramandi" to global audiences through his partnership with Netflix.

 

