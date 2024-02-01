Nawshaba Ahmed to direct another play featuring children with special needs

The beginning of Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed's acting journey might have begun on television, but the actress has consistently revisited her roots in theatre, by becoming a regular presence in renowned plays.

Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, who recently captivated the audiences with her brilliant performances in the Aarshinagar theatre troupe's "Siddhartha" in its back-to-back five shows, is all set to make her directorial return to theatre with a play based on the life of children with special needs.

Under the banner of Nawshaba's theatre troupe, Together We Can, which she founded in 2018, she and her team are gearing up to present a new production named "Triveni" in March. This production marks the fourth endeavour for the group.

The play will feature children with special needs from Rangpur in its cast. Nawshaba conceptualised the plot and will be directing the play on the script of Ejaz Farha. Abhishek Bhattacharya composed the music for the play.

Regarding the play, Nawshaba said, "'Triveni' is an accumulated story of many of us in our theatre troupe, which will be reflected in the play. It is a mirror where everyone will find themselves in some way. Those who will act in the play are all children with special needs. Although they are not like regular people, they can show many things. We aim to bring this matter to everyone's attention through our initiative."

A significant part of Nawshaba's career is associated with puppet shows. According to her, the new play will also incorporate elements of puppetry. In February, the actress will visit Rangpur to participate in rehearsals for the play. After thoroughly preparing, the actress will return to Dhaka with the artistes of the play.

"Triveni" will be staged in the first week of March in a theatre festival that will be organised jointly at the British Council and Dhaka Theatre.

Previously, Together We Can presented another play featuring children with special needs from Rajshahi titled "Riya, Girl with a White Pigeon", directed by Nawshaba.