Mon Jul 21, 2025 12:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 12:25 PM

'Aguni' to revive Tagore's 'Raktakarabi' with protest, puppets, and the spirit of July

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed
Photos: Collected

A new theatrical production is bringing together protest, puppetry, and Tagore's poetry in a bold artistic reimagining of resistance. Titled "Aguni", the musical puppet drama, directed and conceptualised by actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, is set to premiere on August 8 at the National Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, with support from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

At the heart of Aguni lies Rabindranath Tagore's "Raktakarabi", a work long associated with anti-authoritarian thought. But Nawsaba has reshaped it, interweaving stories from Bangladesh's history of resistance, from farmers' movements to the July 2024 uprising to create what she describes as "a symbolic and political retelling through puppetry and song."

Nawshaba’s Tollywood debut set for Durga Puja release
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"It's not just an adaptation of 'Raktakarabi'," she told Ajker Patrika. "We've layered it with the voices of people who fought, bled, and survived—in July and beyond. This is about all those who resisted injustice, in the streets and in their hearts."

More than fifty participants of the July movement—including activists, students, and cultural workers—have come together to perform in "Aguni". For many, the process has been deeply personal. Nawsaba herself was a prominent voice in the 2018 student protests and later experienced serious psychological trauma as a result.

‘Durgar Shomudro’: Thought-provoking pictures urge humanity to course-correct
Photos: Momentwala Outfit: Khut and Anggarag Kutir Jewelry: Kadambari Space: Divine Eco Resort Funded partially by Self-Healing Hub

"I've seen what unresolved pain does," she said. "I didn't want the same fate for this generation of fighters. Theatre gave me healing, now I'm passing that on."

Rehearsals have doubled as healing workshops, where participants explore memory, trauma, and expression through puppetry, music, poetry, and movement. "It's group therapy in the form of theatre," Nawsaba explained. "The stage is where grief turns into strength."

The production uses traditional string and rod puppets, crafted with symbolic materials—burnt paper, torn cloth, rusted iron—to evoke loss and defiance. The musical score blends Tagore's songs with original protest compositions, combining lyrical beauty with political urgency.

Following its Dhaka debut, the play is expected to tour campuses and regional stages across the country, carrying its message of resistance, remembrance, and renewal to wider audiences.

"We're not just performing," said one participant. "We're reclaiming our story."

I wish to be here: A praxis of (pro) co-creation
I wish to be here: A praxis of (pro) co-creation

