Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 01:01 PM

Newly formed certification board conducts first film screenings

Photos: Collected

The newly established Film Certification Board held its inaugural screening on Monday, September 30, showcasing two films — "Bhoyal" and "Rajkumari".

The Censor Board, which functioned as the main regulatory authority for film evaluation for nearly seven decades, has now been dismantled. In its place, the newly formed Certification Board has been established, signaling a transformation in the industry's film classification system.

Director Khijir Hayat Khan, a member of the newly formed board, shared that the board conducted its first official screening yesterday. Actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, another board member, also confirmed that they reviewed two films during this session.

Khijir Hayat Khan noted, "The task we are about to undertake is quite challenging. Reforming the existing regulations to create a more film-friendly environment will require some time. However, we are committed to ensuring that films can continue to be released in cinema halls without disruption."

The new Bangladesh Film Certification Board was formally launched on September 22 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in response to longstanding demands from filmmakers.

