Film Censor Board dissolved, replaced by Certification Board

Photos: Collected

The Bangladesh Film Censor Board has been dissolved and replaced by the newly reformed Film Certification Board, effective today. 

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notification announcing the changes.

According to the notification, the new 15-member Film Certification Board will be chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The current vice chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board has been appointed as the member secretary of the new board.

Notable members include the secretary of the Law and Justice Division, the press secretary to the chief adviser, and the additional secretary (Film) from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 

The board will also include a senior representative (joint secretary or above) from the Public Security Division, the managing director of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), and the president of the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association.

This restructuring aims to modernise and streamline the film certification process, marking a significant step forward for Bangladesh's film industry.

Several prominent figures from the film industry will also serve on the board, including Dr Zakir Hossain Raju, a professor at Independent University and a renowned filmmaker and researcher. Joining him are Rafiqul Anowar Russell, a respected producer and director, and Zahid Hossain, a multi-talented producer, director, distributor, writer, and organiser.

Other members include veteran film editor Iqbal Ehsanul Kabir, filmmaker Khijir Hayat Khan, actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, and filmmaker Tasmiah Afrin Mou. Their collective expertise is expected to bring a diverse range of perspectives to the Film Certification Board.

 

