Bangladesh Film Censor Board reconstructed: Who are the members?

On the same day, director Ashfaque Nipun and actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed made headlines by being mentioned in two consecutive government gazettes. At first, they were announced as members of the Artistes' Welfare Trust, and now they have also been included in the newly formed censor board.

The government has revamped the Bangladesh Film Censor Board, bringing fresh faces and perspectives. In an announcement made today, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting unveiled the names of the 15 members who will now shape the future of film censorship in the country. This move marks a significant step towards modernising the board and ensuring its relevance in today's dynamic film industry.

The leadership of the newly restructured censor board is set with key figures at the helm. The Senior Secretary or Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take on the role of Chairman. At the same time, the Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board will step into the crucial position of Member Secretary.

In the wake of political changes, reforms are sweeping across various sectors, including the film industry. As part of these efforts, the interim government has announced the restructuring of the Censor Board.

Kazi Hayat, the president of the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association will serve as a member of the censor board. The list of other members includes renowned filmmakers Zakir Hossain Razu, Ashfaque Nipun, Khijir Hayat Khan, Tasmiah Afrin Mou, Rafiqul Anwar Russell, and actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed. This diverse group of industry veterans brings a wealth of experience, promising a dynamic and well-rounded approach to the board's responsibilities.

Controversial figures have been removed from the censor board, with a greater emphasis placed on young talent.

The Censor Board's new lineup features a blend of key figures from various sectors. Joining the board are the Senior Secretary/Secretary of the Law and Justice Division, the Press Secretary from the Chief Advisor's Office, the Additional Secretary (Film) from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a representative from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Managing Director of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, and esteemed writer Mohammad Nazimuddin. This diverse team is set to bring a broad range of expertise and perspectives to the board's work.

After the government was overthrown by a student-led uprising, discussions emerged about reforming the Censor Board. There was a strong call for a restructured committee, with demands to remove controversial members and create a new, more effective board.

Previously, sources from the Film Censor Board informed the Prothom Alo that the old board would be dissolved and a new one would be established soon. During this period, the board had suspended film screenings for over a month.