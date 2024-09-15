TV & Film
Sun Sep 15, 2024
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 09:21 PM

National Film Awards jury board members announced

Photo: Collected

A new set of jury board members has been announced who would be selecting the recipients for the National Film Award 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting disclosed this in a gazette published this evening.

The reconstituted jury board, chaired by the additional secretary (Film) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, consists of 13 members in total. The Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board is set to serve as the Member Secretary, while the Director General of the Bangladesh Film Archive and the head of the film division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are also part of the board.

The other members of the jury board are actor Ilias Kanchan, director Zahidur Rahim Anjan, music director Prince Mahmud, cinematographer Barkat Hossain Polash, actress Aupee Karim, and singer Nazmun Munira Nancy.

Additionally, the jury board includes S M Imran Hossain, the chair of the Department of Television, Film, and Photography at Dhaka University, and journalist Wahid Sujan as members. 

According to the gazette issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the reconstituted jury board will observe films released in 2023 and recommend names of films, artistes, and crew members for the National Film Awards.

 

