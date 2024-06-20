Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump ahead of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ pre-release event

Anticipation soared as Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone, amidst her pregnancy, stunned fans and media alike with a radiant display ahead of the much-awaited "Kalki 2898 AD" pre-release event. The star, renowned for her grace both on-screen and off, took to social media to share a captivating monochrome photo showcasing her burgeoning baby bump.

In the snapshot shared via her Instagram Stories, Deepika exuded elegance in a form-fitting black bodycon dress, complemented by chic black heels and statement jewellery. Her choice of attire resonated perfectly with the occasion– a celebration of cinema and sci-fi splendour.

The actress, who plays a pivotal role in Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi extravaganza, didn't just stop at an Instagram Story. She delighted her followers with additional captures on her Instagram feed, capturing moments of joy as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Accompanying these images was a lighthearted caption that resonated with her charm: "Okay enough… Now I'm hungry!"

"The Kalki 2898 AD" pre-release event promises to be a star-studded affair with luminaries such as Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and potentially Amitabh Bachchan gracing the occasion. The highly anticipated sci-fi spectacle reportedly boasts a colossal budget of Rs 600 crores and is slated for theatrical release on June 27.

Earlier this year, Deepika and her husband, fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, shared the joyous news of their impending parenthood via a heartfelt joint Instagram announcement. The couple, whose love story has captured hearts since their on-screen chemistry in 2013's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", tied the knot in November 2018.