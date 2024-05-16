Deepika Padukone to be the first Bollywood actress to appear on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024

Deepika Padukone has soared to new heights upon her inclusion in the global disruptors for the class of movers and shakers 2024.

Amongst many international stars, including Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone captured the attention of the international publication Deadline for her stellar contributions to the world of entertainment.

Standing as the lone Bollywood star spotlighted on the Global Disruptors List, Deepika cements her status as a pioneer on the global platform, celebrated as "From Racket to Rocket: India's Surprise Superstar", who is on a quest to break barriers and taboos.

Deepika, who is anticipating her first child with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, is catapulted by this global recognition into an exclusive clique of influential personalities actively casting the global entertainment landscape.

In a statement, Deepika expressed her sentiments regarding her journey and motivations within the film industry, stating, "While the success of a film is important, I cherish the time and experience I spend with my crew on set."

Her beaming journey in the film industry is studded with consecutive hits at the box office and a notable presence on the global stage. Stepping onto esteemed platforms as a presenter at grand events such as the Oscars in 2023 and Bafta in 2024, and donning the role of a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Deepika's transition from Bollywood to international stardom is adorned with countless milestones.

In addition to her acting finesse, Deepika is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness. Deepika has garnered immense respect and admiration through her foundation "Live Love Laugh", aimed at breaking the silence surrounding mental health challenges in India and worldwide.

Deepika's upcoming project includes her role in "Singham Again", the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Portraying the role of Lady Singham, Deepika joins a terrific group of cast including veterans like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Besides that, Deepika is all set to grace the screens in the sci-fi epic "Kalki 2898 AD", alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and the popular Disha Patani.