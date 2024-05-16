Netizens add Alia Bhatt’s name to Blockout 2024 list

Global acclaim often accompanies controversy. Bollywood luminary Alia Bhatt garnered widespread praise for her recent presence at the Met Gala 2024 in New York, followed by an appearance at a Gucci show in London earlier this week. However, the actress is now making headlines not for her cinematic achievements, fashion sense, or viewpoints, but rather for her pronounced silence. Alia's name has surfaced in the Blockout 2024 movement due to her failure to speak out on the conflict in Gaza. Notably, the list also features other international celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Priyanka Chopra.

Allegations of Alia's silence regarding the situation in Gaza have resulted in her inclusion on the list. This comes after her attention-grabbing appearance at this year's Met Gala on May 6, where she dazzled in a stunning saree designed by Sabyasachi and was hailed as the standout celebrity of the event. Subsequently, she made another international appearance by attending the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London on May 13.

Alia is facing accusations of being "complicit" due to her lack of action and failure to draw attention to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

The celebrity blocklist also involves other prominent figures including Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Justin Timberlake, and many more.

In response to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, a digital protest has emerged on social media platforms, where individuals are intentionally blocking celebrities who have not publicly addressed the conflict or expressed support for Gaza.

In contrast, numerous celebrities are using their star status to make bold statements regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict, earning praise for their advocacy. Actors like Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and John Cusack are actively speaking out against the war.

Additionally, several stars, including Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell, and Mahershala Ali, made a statement at the Oscars earlier this year by wearing red pins on the red carpet, symbolizing their support for Artists4Ceasefire.