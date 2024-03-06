Alia Bhatt headlining spy universe film, confirms YRF

During Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Frames on Tuesday, Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani officially confirmed Alia Bhatt's participation in the much-anticipated YRF Spy Universe, ending months of speculation.

Responding to ongoing queries about a fresh development in the YRF Spy Universe, Akshaye revealed, "I'll divulge the worst-kept secret in the industry – Alia Bhatt is set to lead a Spy Universe film, with the production schedule kicking off later this year. Discussing this spy universe, we're incredibly thrilled and excited about having this intellectual property in the studio."

In an upcoming action-packed film yet to be titled, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to share the screen as super-agents. The shooting for this high-octane entertainer is scheduled to begin later this year.

Akshaye Widhani sees the YRF Spy Universe as both a financial and cultural juggernaut, considering it one of their most prized intellectual properties. He expressed pride in the project and hinted at more films to come under the spy universe umbrella, with Alia Bhatt leading one of them. However, he refrained from divulging all details, mentioning that further discussions will take place at a more opportune time.

The YRF Spy Universe commenced with Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger," followed by "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "War" featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Subsequently, it expanded to include "Pathaan" with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, followed by "Tiger 3" featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming installment in the franchise is "War 2," directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.