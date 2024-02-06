TV & Film
Alia Bhatt takes producer's chair for Prime's crime series

Photo: Collected

Prime Video India announced that Alia Bhatt has joined as the executive producer for the upcoming crime series "Poacher" today. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the show is set to feature Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

"Poacher" is set to premiere on Prime Video starting February 23. Announcing the news on their Instagram and X, the official Prime Video account shared, "Beneath the silence, the forest reveals a deadly conspiracy... and the hunt for the Poacher begins! Alia Bhatt joins as #ExecutiveProducer on #PoacherOnPrime, a compelling Amazon Original Crime series, premiering on Feb 23."

"Poacher" is an investigative crime series inspired by true events, delving into the critical issue of ivory poaching in India. This web series ingeniously combines the realms of environmental conservation and entertainment to shed light on the pervasive problem of illegal poaching. 

Richie serves as the creator, writer, and director of the series, which will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, and English languages upon its release.

Alia, marking her debut as a producer with the 2022 Netflix India film "Darlings", expresses enthusiasm about her involvement in the project. She shared, "Being part of this profoundly significant project is an honor for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions."

"The resonance of 'Poacher' was deeply personal, and Richie's portrayal of the pressing issue of wildlife crime strongly resonated with me and the team," she added.

She further expressed her emotional connection to the issue, stating, "The storytelling deeply moved me, particularly knowing it's grounded in true events, shedding light on the brutal crimes happening in our forests. I am convinced that 'Poacher' will act as an eye-opener, delivering a compelling message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It serves as a call to embrace coexistence, and I am genuinely thrilled to contribute to this narrative," Alia remarked.

QC principals Edward H Hamm Jr, Raymond Mansfield, and Sean McKittrick expressed their excitement, stating, "Having Alia join Poacher is truly a dream come true. Beyond being a world-class actor, she has showcased her selfless philanthropy by leveraging her well-respected and earned celebrity status to champion positive causes. Her involvement in this series significantly contributes to raising awareness for the crucial issues the show addresses."

"Poacher" also features Johan Aidt as its director of photography, Andrew Lockington as composer, and Beverly Mills as editor. The series is produced by QC Entertainment in collaboration with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. 

Alan McAlex, known for his work on "A Suitable Boy", serves as the producer for Suitable Pictures.

