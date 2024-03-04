Priyanka Chopra to star with 'The Boys' actor Karl Urban in new film

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

Recently, Priyanka Chopra has revealed her upcoming Hollywood project, "The Bluff," where she will be starring alongside Karl Urban from "The Boys." 

Priyanka shared the exciting news on her Instagram, quoting Mark Twain: "Now and then, we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates."

According to Deadline, "The Bluff," directed by Frank E Flowers, is a collaboration between AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Frank, along with Joe Ballarini, co-wrote the screenplay. The film is set in the 19th-century Caribbean, revolving around a former female pirate, Priyanka, who must safeguard her family when the mysterious sins of her past resurface.

As per the report, the movie is set to stream on Prime Video and will commence production in Australia during the spring. The producers include Priyanka, along with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco, as well as Cinestar Pictures' Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana. Executive producers include AGBO's Kassee Whiting, Cinestar Pictures' Zoe Saldana, Rocket Science's Thorsten Schumacher, Joe Ballarini, and Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka recently assumed the role of executive producer in the Oscar-nominated documentary "To Kill a Tiger," joining forces with Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. Additionally, she is set to appear in "Heads of State" with John Cena and Idris Elba. 

Furthermore, Priyanka is slated to feature in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial "Jee Le Zaraa," sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

 

