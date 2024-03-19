Priyanka Chopra to lend voice in upcoming Disneynature film

International star Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in Disneynature's forthcoming film titled "Tiger". As the title implies, the movie narrates the tale of a tiger named Ambar, a young tigress nurturing her cubs in the verdant forests of India. Through this project, Priyanka aims to shed light on tigers, beloved creatures in the wild.

Confirming her involvement in this film where she will lend her voice to the character of Ambar, Priyanka Chopra expressed, "It's just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country — I was very honoured."

The actress further explained, "I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger — I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would really relate to."

According to the official release, the Disney film delves into the narrative of how "the cubs — curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy — have a lot to learn from their savvy mother, who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers."

Disneynature's forthcoming film "Tiger" is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day, April 22, 2024. The film is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli.

Besides, Priyanka Chopra will also be featured in the Hollywood movie "The Bluff", where she stars alongside Karl Urban. Moreover, she has projects such as "Head of State" with John Cena and "Citadel 2" lined up.