Dream to be part of Dev Patel's vision: Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’

Sobhita Dhulipala is poised to make her mark in Hollywood with her debut in the highly anticipated film "Monkey Man". In an exclusive interview with PTI, the Indian actor shared her excitement about stepping into Hollywood alongside the renowned actor Dev Patel, known for his stellar performances in films like "Lion" and "Slumdog Millionaire".

Speaking about her Hollywood debut, Dhulipala expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "It's my first time working in a new industry, it's Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me. Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel's vision."

The actor, aged 31, discussed the film during the sidelines of the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. Dhulipala's remarks shed light on the anticipation surrounding "Monkey Man" and her eagerness to contribute to Patel's directorial vision.

Reflecting on the film's reception at SXSW, Dhulipala shared her exhilarating experience, saying, "I just came back from the world premiere at Austin. It was amazing, what a beautiful reception. I had goosebumps from the whole experience. People were hooting, cheering, clapping, and screaming. There was a standing ovation."

"Monkey Man" not only marks Patel's directorial debut but also features him in the lead role. Patel portrays an underdog street fighter who transforms into a vigilante superhero. His character embarks on a journey to confront the powerful and affluent figures responsible for the oppression of the marginalized, as well as the tragic loss of his mother.

Dev Patel, recognised for his versatile performances in acclaimed films such as "Hotel Mumbai", "The Personal History of David Copperfield", "Lion", and "The Green Knight", brings depth and intensity to his portrayal of the titular character in "Monkey Man".

The film explores themes of justice, empowerment, and the resilience of the human spirit. With Dhulipala's entry into Hollywood alongside Patel, "Monkey Man" promises to be a captivating cinematic experience, blending thrilling action with social commentary.