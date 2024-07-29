TV & Film
Priyanka Chopra meets her Koala namesake in Australia
Photo: Collected

Priyanka Chopra has recently met her namesake Koala which was named after her during her wildlife tour in Australia. 

She visited Paradise Country in Gold Coast and discovered that an 8-month-old koala has been named in her honour.

On Monday morning, Priyanka shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram feed. In the first video, she is with friends as they are introduced to a tiny 8-month-old baby koala. The official then reveals that the koala's name is Priyanka, inspired by the actor. 

Priyanka reacts with, "Are you serious?", thanks the official, and poses with the koala for a picture. She also posted a photo, pointing at the koala named after her.

In one of the videos, a meerkat is seen standing on Priyanka's head, making her laugh uncontrollably as she poses with it. For her outing, she wore a dark grey T-shirt and a grey blazer, with her hair styled in a bun. 

Her husband, singer and actor Nick Jonas, commented, "You're cute," followed by a heart eyes emoji.

On the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects lined up. She will star in "Heads of State" alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and in "The Bluff," directed by Frank E Flowers and co-starring Karl Urban.

 

