Alia to host Hope Gala to support underprivileged children

Thu Mar 28, 2024 11:32 AM
Photos: Collected

Bollywood actresses have recently been shining ever brighter on the international stage. 

Last year, Deepika Padukone received an invitation to present at the Oscars, and this year, she received an invitation for the BAFTA presentation as well. 

Another Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt, recently received an invitation to present at the Hope Gala event in London.

One of the top actresses in Bollywood, Alia has already made her mark in Hollywood as she is starring in the movie "The Heart of Stone".

Today, she will be seen hosting the Hope Gala event in London, to support Salaam Bombay Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO.

Salaam Bombay, Alia's chosen charity, aims to assist Mumbai's most vulnerable children by offering in-school programmes emphasising leadership and advocacy, as well as after-school activities focusing on skill development. 

The organisation helps impoverished children around the world through the establishment of rehabilitation centres.

These initiatives aim to boost the children's confidence, self-esteem, and encourage them to remain enrolled in school. According to reports, the gala is expected to be attended by influential industrialists and philanthropists from both India and London.

The annual "Asar" event will be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel in London today. Prominent artistes and philanthropists from India and London will be present at the event. The Hope Gala is the world's first charity gala show.

Last year, the "Raazi" actress participated in the Met Gala as well.

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film, released last year, grossed over 355 crore rupees. Alia is now busy with the work of the movie "Jigra".

