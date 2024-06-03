Shah Rukh Khan sports new look at Anant Ambani's bash, fans compare him to Johnny Depp

TV & Film
Shah Rukh Khan attended the grand pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a cruise in Italy. The family invited numerous prominent figures from the film industry.

While many videos and pictures from the pre-wedding function are going viral, a particular video of SRK showcasing his new look has garnered significant attention.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a blue suit with a white scarf. He also sported glasses and a hairstyle and beard that reminded fans of Johnny Depp. He is seen interacting with Ranbir Kapoor, who looked handsome in a beige tee paired with a white jacket and matching pants. 

One fan tweeted about Shah Rukh's look, "Kind of looking like Johnny Depp." Another fan wrote, "Pirates of Caribbean sequel loading?".

The rise of the Ambani brand

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Disha Patani were among the 800 guests who attended the cruise party in Italy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled "King", which is expected to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This film will also mark Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.

