Alia and Sharvari’s first female-led spy film for YRF

Alia Bhatt and latest Bollywood sensation, Sharvari, Wagh have been roped in for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film "Alpha".

Yash Raj Films has officially confirmed the news on its Instagram handle with a teaser of the title. The shooting has commenced and fans are super excited to see the gorgeous actresses working together for the first time.

The teaser starts with a voiceover from Alia Bhatt who talks about the Greek alphabet Alpha.

"The first letter in the Greek alphabet, and the motto of our programme: the first, the fastest, the bravest. Pay attention, and every city is like a jungle. The one who will rule that jungle is... Alpha," revealed Alia Bhatt.

The teaser showed the design of Alpha and ended with the announcement: 'Filming now,

"Alpha" is being directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series "The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984", as well as the films "Fan" (2016) and "Dhoom 3" (2013). The film is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the American spy thriller "Heart of Stone", where she played the antagonistic role of a hacker named Keya Dhawan. With "Alpha," the actress returns to the genre, but this time as the protagonist.

On the other hand, the project marks a significant milestone in the career of Sharvari, who was last seen in the films "Munjya" and "Maharaj". Other details of the cast and crew of Alpha are yet tobe unveiled.