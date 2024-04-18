Alia Bhatt featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list

From a cute actress to a powerhouse performer- Alia Bhatt has come a long way. The actress has impressed audiences with her enigmatic performance in movies like "Gangubai Kathiawadi" to her own Netflix production "Darlings".

Now the actress has added another achievement to her name by being featured in the prestigious Time's 100 most influential list along with other names including Dua Lipa,Elliot Page, Michael J Fox, Sofia Coppola and Hayao Miyazak, amongst others.

Director Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia Bhatt in "Heart of Stone", has sung praises for the actor for her feature in the Time 100 Most Influential List.

Photo: AP

Alia stands out as the only Bollywood artiste to achieve this honour this year. Apart from her Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel also appears on the list, alongside wrestler Sakshi Malik, recognised for her advocacy against sexual harassment in the wrestling federation.

The Time 100 Most Influential List, curated annually by Time Magazine, highlights prominent figures from various spheres who have made a significant impact globally through their work.

Tom described Alia as a "formidable talent," stating, "She is not only one of the world's leading actors, celebrated for her contributions to the Indian film industry for over a decade — she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity." He also highlighted her adept improvisation in a scene from their film.

Photo: Collected

"Alia's superpower lies in her capacity to blend movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actress, she shines brightly, and as a person, she exudes grounded assurance and creativity, qualities that define a truly international star," he added.

Alia also shared her latest achievement on her Instagram page and expressed gratitude to Harper for his kind words.

For Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluuya, known for his roles in "Get Out" and "Nope", wrote, "Dev exudes goodness. His humanity permeates every frame he inhabits, compelling you to support him even when his character's actions are questionable; his presence elucidates his character's motivations."

Kaluuya also commended Dev's recent work in "Monkey Man", a film where Dev served as both director and actor.