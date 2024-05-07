Alia Bhatt's desi look shines at Met Gala, netizens call her 'best dressed’

Alia Bhatt's second appearance at this year's Met Gala was truly dreamlike. She embodied an Indian princess in her stunning floral Sabyasachi saree.

The event unfolded at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where the "Highway" actress captivated attendees in a stunning Sabyasachi saree embellished with intricate embroidery and precious gemstones.

Photo: AP

Aligned with this year's Met Gala theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," Alia's outfit was meticulously chosen to resonate with the theme. The saree featured a 23-foot-long train intricately adorned with hand-embroidered florals crafted using silk floss, glass beading, and semi-precious gemstones.

Videos from Alia's red carpet appearance capture her gracefully posing for photographs amid a flurry of calls from photographers worldwide. She smiled and confidently displayed her 23-foot train while the paparazzi clamoured for her attention.

Alia shared the look on her official social media, captioning it: "A journey to the Garden of Time—an homage to art and eternity. Timelessness knows no bounds, and we recognise that things crafted with patience and care can endure forever. As we explored an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit seemed to take on a life of its own."

Photo: AP

She also expressed her gratitude to the 163 craftsmen involved in the making of the saree. She remarked, "Creating this has been quite an experience—fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965 man-hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation."

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023 wearing a breathtaking ensemble designed by Prabal Gurung. Her tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a bespoke white gown embellished with delicate pearls exuded timeless elegance and earned widespread acclaim.