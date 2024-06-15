Alia Bhatt’s deepfake video goes viral again, fans react

Alia Bhatt's fans were shocked and worried after a new deepfake video of her went viral. In the AI-generated video, Alia appears to join the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend. The video, posted on Instagram by a user named Sameeksha Avtr has already garnered over 17 million views.

The Instagram user in her bio has written "All the videos made using AI for only entertainment purposes."

However, shortly after the deepfake clip went viral, Alia Bhatt's fans expressed their concern over the use of AI. One fan wrote, "AI is getting dangerous day by day," while another wrote, "Feeling bad for those who think it's real." A third user chimed in and wrote, "I'm getting scared of AI now," reported Times of India.

This is not the first time that a deepfake video of Alia has gone viral on social media. In May this year, a video of Alia surfaced online which showed her face morphed into actress Wamiqa Gabbi's figure.

On May 7, Alia Bhatt dazzled Met Gala attendees in New York in a Sabyasachi saree. Meanwhile, another video of the actor, this time in a red saree, caught several eyes on social media. Shared from an Instagram account called Unifixface, this video featured Bhatt posing for what appeared to be a photo shoot.

Photo: India Today

India Today Fact Check found this video was a deepfake. Alia Bhatt's face was digitally added over the video of actor Wamiqa Gabbi.