Iconic dresses from Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 dazzled under the theme "The Garden of Time," inspired by a short story with a similar title penned by J G Ballard, has drawn a seamless connection between the cyclical natures of fashion and the natural world. Held on 6 May 2024, the gala saw fashion and film luminaries showcasing designs that married elegance and innovativeness with contemporary environmental consciousness.

Zendaya – who has also been a co-chair of the gala – herself made a striking appearance in a custom 1999 Dior gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery, which moved fluidly with her every step, perfectly encapsulating the gala's theme of rebirth and continuity.

Later in the evening, she changed into a stunning 1996 gown from John Galliano's tenure at Givenchy, complete with a dramatic bouquet as a headpiece, further emphasising the night's floral motif.

The 2024 Met Gala, beautifully illustrated the enduring cycle of creation and destruction inherent in both nature and fashion. The theme "The Garden of Time" was not just a backdrop but a narrative thread that connected the historical with the modern, underscoring the sustainable ethos that the fashion industry is increasingly embracing.

Adhering to that concept, Pamela Anderson, known for her iconic role in Baywatch, chose a breath-taking off-the-shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta. Complementing this choice was a Noel Stewart faux leather headpiece, both aligning seamlessly with the evening's garden theme.

Gigi Hadid, another regular at the Met Gala, graced the red carpet in a flowing white gown by Thom Browne, detailed with a vibrant pattern of yellow roses. The creation of her dress was a labour of love, requiring over 13,500 hours of meticulous handiwork by more than 70 artisans.

This year's gala was not merely a celebration of style but also a platform demonstrating the industry's capability to influence and reshape societal attitudes towards conservation and sustainability.

Each ensemble displayed was a declaration of the designer's creativity and their commitment to a future where fashion and environmental responsibility are inseparably intertwined.

Kylie Jenner attracted attention in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. Opting for a sleek bun and subtle makeup, the youngest member of the Kardashian family, allowed her dress to be the focal point of her look.

Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a custom saree by Sabyasachi, featuring an exaggerated train elaborately hand-embroidered with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones, and fringed with glass beads, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of traditional Indian couture.

Surprising everyone, Bad Bunny opted for an avant-garde look in a Renaissance-inspired custom suit by Maison Margiela. The navy-blue suit, accented with white threading that mimicked pinstripes, played into the gala's encouragement of innovative and boundary-pushing designs.

As the night unfolded, the Met Gala once again affirmed its status as one of the most awaited and influential events in the fashion calendar. It pushed the boundaries of what fashion can symbolise and achieve — emphasising not just aesthetic appeal but also the impact of the fashion industry on the world at large.