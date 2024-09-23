Why every Bengali woman’s secret weapon is a cotton saree

There ought to be an ode to the love affair every Bengali woman has with her cotton sarees. Bengali girls dream of growing up to be a woman of substance, grit, and tenacity. Draped in the six yards of her saree she is grace personified; she is a woman of the world, yet rooted deeply in tradition.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Juggling her many hats with aplomb she redefines every day what a woman is made of and then some! Close to her heart is the cotton saree, woven in its entirety by the precious hands of our local artisans, Made in Bangladesh and proudly so.

"Shutir sharee" — sarees made of homegrown, organic cotton are in a league of their own. Breathable and easy to manage it is supremely comfortable to wear throughout the day. The choice of attire for the majority of Bangladeshi women — cotton sarees are a national treasure, not to mention loved and appreciated by all.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

In a time when our spirit of nationalism is at its highest cherishing and nurturing our heritage, traditions are of utmost importance.

Cotton sarees are lightweight and versatile. It will take you through the whole day keeping you cool and comfortable. In the sweltering Bangladeshi heat, it is an ideal garment. While sarees were relegated to weddings and formal events up until a few years ago women of this generation are embracing it wholeheartedly.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

Many ladies opt for sarees for work these days and owing to the demure nature of cotton sarees it is an ideal choice for formal wear. And why not? After all an attire as elegant and sophisticated as a cotton saree should be worn and appreciated by the modern women who are intelligent, cosmopolitan, and deeply revered by their identity as Bangladeshi. And what is a better outfit for a proud Bangladeshi than her trusted cotton saree?

When choosing a saree for you, look for organic, handloom ones. Sarees with a personal touch are truly special. Many vendors these days arrange exhibitions showcasing their wonderful creations. These events are not only great for scoring fabulous sarees but are also a way to connect with the talented artisans keeping our traditional crafts alive with their tireless efforts.

Photo: Adnan Rahman

One can also act as a patron to support their communities. When shopping for cotton sarees one is truly spoiled for choice — soft, pastel-coloured ones with simple borders are perfect for daily wear. Earthy hues are also really beautiful. Some sarees are beautifully hand embroidered, which makes them even more special.

There are hundreds of places that carry splendid cotton sarees that will definitely enrich your collection! So, without further ado, indulge yourself with a cotton saree this season or a couple and beat the heat by flaunting your own unique Bangaliana!

Model: Surjo

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

MUA: Sumon Rahat & Team