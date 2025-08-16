People deserve an alternative, no seat compromises with BNP or others: Hasnat

Merely announcing an election date will not do, rather, the entire rules of the political game have to be changed, he says

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (South) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), today said NCP will not engage in seat-sharing politics.

"We will not engage in seat compromises with the BNP or any other party. The people must have an alternative. We do not want OC-dependent or administration-dependent elections like before," he said.

Hasnat made the remarks while speaking at a discussion, titled "Constituent Assembly Election to Implement the July Charter," at NCP's office in Bangla Motor in the capital.

"We have not come to be sold. It's not possible to buy us with seats. Our goal is to build a new Bangladesh. We will endure only if we have the trust of the people," he said.

Accusing various media outlets of "deliberately" running reports of corruption against NCP leaders, Hasnat said that not a single evidence has been presented so far.

He said, "If in a year even one person can prove that we have engaged in corruption -- documents, audio, video, CCTV footage -- then I will quit politics. But if character assassination is carried out with false news, those responsible will be held accountable."

The NCP leader also said merely announcing an election date will not do; rather, the entire rules of the political game have to be changed.

"Previously, it was seen that the referee scored goals and the administration turned into players. This time, the rules must change. The referee must remain a referee, and the players must remain players. The administration must remain neutral."

Noting that the election should be held as soon as possible, Hasnat said it must, however, be a constituent assembly election.

"Whether the election is held in November, December, or January -- any time -- it must not be under the old rules. The people must have a genuine option," he said.

He further said, "If the people reject us, we will accept that. But not an election by compromise."

Regarding the current constitution, he said, "It is now a textbook of fascism. The August 5 uprising has proved that this system of governance is not effective. Without a new constitution, it is not possible to build a people's state."

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organiser Nasiruddin Patwari, and Joint Member Secretary Zohurul Islam, among others, also spoke at the event.