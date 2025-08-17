That rickshaw-puller sent to jail in July uprising case

A Dhaka court yesterday sent to jail a rickshaw-puller, who was taken into police custody after being assaulted by a mob for trying to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday, in connection with an attempted murder case linked to the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Israt Jenifar Jerin passed the order after police produced him before the court, seeking his confinement in jail, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Azizur, the rickshaw-puller, was beaten up by a mob when he went to Dhanmondi-32 on the 50th death anniversary of Mujib, carrying a bouquet to pay tribute.

Witnesses said that when Azizur was surrounded, he kept saying, "I am an ordinary person of this country, not linked to any political party. I came here to pay tribute because I love Bangabandhu."

One of the people snatched the bouquet -- which carried a sticker inscribed with "National Mourning Day, August 15" along with Azizur's details -- and tore it apart.

Some in the crowd punched him before police arrived and took him into custody.

Police said Azizur was sent to jail in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station on April 2.

According to the case statement, plaintiff Ariful Islam was shot in the back when he was going from New Market to Science Lab around 2:30pm on August 4, 2024, during the July uprising.