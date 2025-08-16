Death anniversary of Bangabandhu: Dhanmondi-32 sees sporadic incidents

Amid heavy deployment of law enforcers, a group of people, including BNP activists, have been in control of Dhanmondi-32 since Thursday evening, blocking those they suspected had come to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 50th death anniversary.

The people, many of whom gathered under the banner of Chhatra-Janata (students and public), stopped pedestrians and commuters and questioned them whenever they suspected anyone.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Throughout yesterday, they assaulted several people, while others were forced to leave the area immediately. Police picked up at least two individuals to ensure their safety and later released them, witnesses and police said.

The number of visitors at the site this year was much lower than last year's August 15, which came just 10 days after the July uprising, which ousted the former prime minister and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

Around 9:45am yesterday, a woman went to lay flowers at the demolished house of Bangabandhu, but the police sent her back.

The woman, who introduced herself as an Awami League activist, got into an altercation with the police.

"Bangabandhu was killed on this day, and this is his house. I will lay flowers here. I am asking for your help," she told officers.

The on-duty police officials said the site was closed for security reasons.

A rickshaw puller, Azizur Rahman, was assaulted while visiting Dhanmondi-32 to pay tribute.

"I am an ordinary person of the country, not linked to any political party. I came here to pay tribute because I love Bangabandhu," he said, shouting, while he was surrounded by the people who had taken over the area.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

One of them snatched the bouquet from his hands and tore it apart. The bouquet carried a sticker inscribed with "National Mourning Day, August 15", along with details of the rickshaw puller.

Some in the crowd also punched him before police arrived and took him away in a car.

In another incident, when a 43-year-old man, along with a woman, arrived at Dhanmondi 32 to visit the museum, the group shouted, "Beat them! Beat them!"

They exchanged heated words with the visitors and asked them to leave the place immediately. The two visitors later went away on a rickshaw when many were calling them aides of Sheikh Hasina.

Rezaul Karim, who came from the Gausia area in Narayanganj, said he came to Dhanmondi to see the condition of Bangabandhu's house.

"Witnessing the situation, I thought it was better to stay silent," he said while talking to this correspondent yards away.

Zisanul Haque, additional deputy commissioner of Dhanmondi Zone, said they are not allowing anyone inside the site on security grounds, as the building is vulnerable.

Kya Swee Nue Marma, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station, said the protesters handed over three individuals on Thursday night, who were later released on bond.

Yesterday, police rescued several people from the unrest caused by the group and later let them go, he said.

No one was beaten in front of the police members, he added.

On Thursday evening, members of BNP and Chhatra Dal occupied the area and held processions, chanting slogans against the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League.

On that night, BNP men assaulted a leader of Chhatra Shibir's Dhaka College unit, creating a tense situation. Shibir leaders later intervened, and both sides reached an understanding, referring to the earlier incident as a "misunderstanding".