Checkmate: The revival of checks in fashion

They have been around for the longest time but checks were never this exciting! Once relegated to office shirts and school uniforms before they were reimagined and reinvented in the best way possible, nowadays checks are anything but boring and plain.

Starting with Western wear, every woman should have a checkered shirt in her wardrobe. An absolute lifesaver on days when one must run out the door at a moment's notice, a classic plaid or tartan shirt is your hero. Wearing it with a pair of blue denims is an obvious yet genius choice for it works every single time. White, blue, red, and green are forever favourites; pink, orange and yellow checks look fun and fabulous too!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

A check skirt is the next contender, naturally! Pencil skirts are perfect for work, while A-line skirts are chic and versatile. A plaid skirt is festive and feminine, even more so during the holiday season! Choose a deep green Scottish check skirt and wear it with a black or dark green sweater for your next Christmas party. Or, choose a lovely red and green woollen number and pair it with a black, white, or red cashmere cardigan.

An A-line dress in classic colours is always stylish while a gingham dress is perfect for picnics and casual occasions. One can never go wrong with a belted checkered dress in deep claret or cognac.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

In terms of outerwear, checks are a perennial and forever favourite! Checkered sweaters and cardigans have been around for a while; we all have at least one such item that we have loved for years! Checkered pea coats look impossibly chic, as do overcoats.

Now let's talk about the game-changers. Historically checks have been a Western invention and trends have been such that they only seemed appropriate for Western wear. However, creative minds on our side of the pond have boldly imagined ethnic wear in checks and boy what an incredible fusion it has been!

Starting from kurtis to coord sets, checks have been reimagined in the best way possible and elevated to a whole new level. Think kaftan tops, asymmetrical blouses, and bias-cut tops.

Rendering in bright colours proudly evocative of South Asian culture, checks have been further juxtaposed with traditional motifs to make it our very own. Perhaps, the most incredible fusion has been checkered Kanchipuram and other traditional weaves!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

An exceptional fusion of East and West, check saris are beyond cool and stylish. Every fashionista with an edge will love this magnificent combination of checkered saris with traditional patterns that perfectly marry the best of both worlds!

Model: Simmi, Mashiat

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Mua: Sumon

Wardrobe: Shahrukh Amin

Location: Bulbul Academy, Wais Ghat