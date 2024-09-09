Alia Bhatt turns fierce in action-filled ‘Jigra’ teaser

The much-anticipated teaser trailer for "Jigra", starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was released on Sunday by the film's creators.

The teaser, just under two minutes long, offers a glimpse into the powerful bond between a brother-sister duo. It focuses on Satya, played by Alia Bhatt, who will go to any length to protect her brother, portrayed by Raina.

The emotionally charged preview has generated significant buzz, with audiences responding positively. Director Vasan Bala himself praised Alia Bhatt, calling her a "superstar."

"Jigra" is shaping up to be an emotional tale centred on sibling love, intertwined with action-packed sequences. Alia Bhatt's character, Satya, steps into the role of protector, driven by her love and dedication to her brother.

The teaser opens with a sombre Alia Bhatt, in a dishevelled look, narrating her life story to Manoj Pahwa's character. She reveals that after her mother's death, her father took his own life, leaving her and her brother orphaned. This tragic backstory fuels Satya's fierce determination to shield her brother, the only family she has left.

Video of JIGRA - OFFICIAL TEASER TRAILER | Ulti Ginti Shuru | Alia Bhatt | Vedang Raina | Vasan Bala| 11 Oct

As the teaser unfolds, a turn of events lands Raina's character in jail, where he is subjected to torture. Satya, relentless in her mission to protect him, resorts to violence to save him. The intense emotions and action sequences are underscored by a haunting cover of "Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka" from Dev Anand's 1971 film "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", reprised by Achint and sung by Vedang, with additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Vasan Bala's signature nod to Hindi cinema nostalgia is evident in the teaser. Beyond the iconic song, there's also a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan's "angry young man" persona from the 1970s.

Billed as a dramatic tale of a sister's unwavering love for her brother, "Jigra" explores the extreme lengths she is willing to go to protect him. Originally slated for release on September 27, the film's premiere has been moved to October 11, when it will hit cinemas.

In addition to "Jigra", Alia Bhatt is set to headline several upcoming projects. She will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War", alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also appear in "Alpha", part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, and Farhan Akhtar's "Jee Le Zaraa", presumably with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Vedang Raina, who plays Alia's brother in "Jigra", made his Bollywood debut last year as Reggie in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period musical "The Archies", which premiered on Netflix India. "Jigra" marks his first theatrical release.

Director Vasan Bala is known for his unique blend of action and comedy, with notable works including the 2018 film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" and the 2022 neo-noir dark comedy "Monica, O My Darling", both of which premiered on Netflix India.

"Jigra" is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, which she co-founded with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The film's screenplay is co-written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam.