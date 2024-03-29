Ranbir, Alia to name new bungalow after daughter

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor were recently seen together at their under-construction bungalow located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Ranbir intends to name the bungalow after his and Alia's one-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. Reportedly, this decision would make little Raha the "youngest and wealthiest star kid" in Bollywood.

According to the report, the new bungalow purchased by Ranbir and his family is valued at Rs 250 crore, making it the "most expensive" celebrity residence in Mumbai, surpassing both Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa.

A source cited by the portal stated, "Ranbir and Alia are both equally investing their hard-earned money to make their dream house. The house will cost more than Rs 250 crore once it's all done. And this will become the most expensive bungalow in the Mumbai area compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa."

Additionally, the source mentioned, "It is also said that Ranbir Kapoor, who is madly and deeply in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor, will name the bungalow in her name, and this will make the little one the richest star kid in Bollywood. Along with this massive bungalow, both Alia and Ranbir own four flats in the Bandra area and the worth is more than Rs 60 crore."

It's important to mention that although gifts from relatives are tax-exempt upon receipt in India, any future income or gains generated from these assets are subject to taxation, according to a report by Live Mint.

According to the report, the source also mentioned that Raha's grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, will be a co-owner of the bungalow because her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, had designated her as the "half-owner of all his properties." Additionally, the source revealed that Neetu Kapoor is financially secure and recently acquired a luxurious house valued at Rs 15 crore in the Bandra area.

There is also speculation that once the bungalow is completed, the entire Kapoor family, including Neetu, will reside together under one roof. Presently, Alia and Ranbir reside with Raha at Vastu.