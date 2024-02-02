Shahid Kapoor addresses speculation about his cameo in ‘Animal’ sequel

As Shahid Kapoor gears up for the release of his upcoming film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", the actor was quizzed about the possibility of a crossover between his character Kabir Singh and Ranvijay from Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 hit "Animal" in the anticipated sequel, "Animal Park".

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid Kapoor shared his thoughts on the idea, expressing enthusiasm but also highlighting the challenges of merging the distinct universes created by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

"Certain things are very exciting for the audience. Really... the ball is not in my court and it's not so easy because I think the universes are quite different," Shahid remarked.

While acknowledging the excitement around the prospect, Kapoor raised practical concerns. "If something like that happens, it would be great but is it practically possible? Is it doable? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things that happen," he added.

The actor drew parallels with the challenges faced by the makers of his Prime Video series "Farzi", emphasising that the audience often underestimates the complexities of the creative process. "Everyone's asking me when is the next season of "Farzi" coming out, and it is very difficult to explain to them that the directors (Raj & DK) have two shows that they have written and they have to finish them and then they have to come back to write this," he explained.

Shahid Kapoor also reflected on the success of "Farzi", his OTT debut, which became the most-watched OTT series of all time in India on a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform.

As fans eagerly await the release of "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," where Shahid will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon, the possibility of a crossover between Kabir Singh and Ranvijay in "Animal Park" continues to spark curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience.