Ranbir and Alia’s daughter Raha makes first public appearance

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally presented their daughter, Raha Kapoor for the world to see by adorably posing for the awaiting photographers ahead of the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch on Monday.

The popular couple maintained privacy about their daughter's appearance, and this is the first time the couple stepped out with their toddler publicly. The Bollywood sweethearts were seen posing with their daughter for the awaiting paparazzi ahead of the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch donning adorable festive outfits.

As per Indian media reports, the one-year-old bears a striking resemblance to her late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor. Like her cousins Taimur, Jeh and Inaya, Raha also has adorable coloured eyes - hers, however, are blue.

Regarding maintaining the couple's stance on keeping their firstborn away from the public eye, Alia, while appearing on the episode of "Koffee With Karan" season 8 revealed that she broke down when her daughter's pictures were leaked on social media.

Adding that she's just being protective of her loved ones, Alia said, "And I realise I wasn't breaking down just because I didn't want people to see her face. When we meet people, Ranbir and I are like please give her your blessings, Raha do namaste, this that.

"We are proud of our baby. But it was too many emotions put together and I'm so protective of my loved ones that I was just like, oh god I don't want that conversation. But I realise I was just exhausted and overwhelmed at that time," said Alia.