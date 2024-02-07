Is Janhvi Kapoor to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’?

TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Feb 7, 2024 04:48 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 7, 2024 04:56 PM

Photos: Collected

The highly anticipated film, "Ramayana", set to be directed by national award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, has been making waves ever since it was announced – not only for its depiction of the most important religious text in Hinduism but also for its star casts.

Although the official cast of the film hasn't been confirmed yet just to make the surprise for the audiences even grander, the three-part epic film will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Vijay Sethupathi as Bvibhishan, Bobby Deol as Kumbhakarna, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Raavana.

Several Indian media outlets reported that popular south-Indian actress Sai Pallavi, who was supposed to play the lead role of Goddess Sita, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, has been reportedly replaced by Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, causing mixed reactions among the ardent followers of the film.

It was also reported that Nitesh Tiwari believes that Janhvi Kapoor is ideally suited for the role, citing her potential observed during their collaboration on the film "Bawaal".The first part of the film, which will be based on the love story of Ram and Sita based on the script of Valmiki's Sanskrit epic "Ramayana", will feature Ranbir and Janhvi as leads whilst the other characters will be more prominently featured in the subsequent editions of the first film.

The shooting of the epic is going to commence in March in London, while the film is anticipated to hit the theatres in the second half of 2025.

