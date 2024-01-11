Bad guys deserve to be punished: SRK takes dig at ‘Animal’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has presumably taken a dig at the makers of "Animal" making his stance clear amidst the ongoing controversy against portraying violence toward women in cinema.

The megastar made the comment in his acceptance speech while getting an award titled, "Indian of the year 2023" at an event. The event was organized by CNN News18, which is an Indian English-language news television media.

During his speech, Shah Rukh Khan stressed his outlook toward playing antagonist characters in movies and said, "I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness."

Emphasizing the fact that he feels a certain responsibility toward the society as a representative of the society, the superstar said, "If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog's death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side."

The star's views arrived amid the success of Ranbir Kapoor' "Animal", which has been immensely criticized for glorifying violence and misogyny.

"I should play honest roles that give people courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn't topple my apple cart anytime soon," Shah Rukh said.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan who is popular for his romantic roles is most acclaimed and praised for his portrayals of negative roles in films such as "Darr", "Baazigar", "Anjaam" amongst others.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial film "Animal" has become one of the most profitable blockbusters of India and worldwide. However, the film is receiving heavy criticism over its portrayal of toxic masculinity and relationship, misogyny, and violence since its release. People inside and outside of the Indian film industry became vocal pointing out the film's probable negative consequences on society as a whole.