No new Bangla movies to release in January?

A week of the ongoing year 2024 may have passed so far but there have not been any releases of Bangla movies at the theatres thereby pointing toward a stale beginning of the new year.

The Bangladeshi film industry, including the producers and hall owners, has passed a good year in 2023 as it saw commendable improvements in terms of profits with several Bangladeshi and Indian blockbuster hits with films like, "Surongo", "Priyotoma", "Pathaan", "Jawan" and so on.

Photos: Collected

The halls have however been abuzz with audiences since the beginning of this year as well because of Indian director, Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", and a few of the old Bangladeshi hit cinemas. Then again, according to sources, no Bangladeshi movies have been scheduled for release in the current month.

Regarding the issue, Soumen Roy, assistant to the Chalachitra Projojok Poribeshok Samity, told The Daily Star, "Concerning authority related to the films, 'Pahari' and 'Duniya' have been registered to us for a probable release on January 12."

"However, the releases are up to the respective directorial and production teams, so I do not know whether they plan to release these films on prescheduled time or not," Soumen added.

Apart from these films, Symon Sadik starrer "Shesh Bazi" and the Chayanika Chowdhury directorial "Kagojer Bou" starring Pori Moni have been registered for approval at the Bangladesh Censor Board. Another movie, "Chayabrikkho" starring Apu Biswas has been registered with the Chalachitra Projojok Poribeshok Samity for approval.

However, the respective release dates of these films are yet to be confirmed.