Film Censor Board halts release of film allegedly based on Sagar-Runi murder case

The release of the Raihan Rafi directorial much-anticipated film "Omimangshito" has been halted by the Bangladesh Film Censor Board due to allegations of depicting real-life gruesome murder incidents.

Upon reviewing the content, the Board found scenes of brutal killings in the film. They argue that there is a fusion of reality with the narrative, acting, and dialogues, rendering it unsuitable for public viewing.

In a letter addressed to the makers of "Omimangshito", Shahidul Alam Sachchu, deputy director of the Censor Board, conveyed this decision on Wednesday.

When the teaser of the film was released on February 12, some viewers speculated that the film was inspired by true events, including the infamous murder case of journalist couple Sagar and Runi. However, neither the film nor the Censor Board directly mentioned Sagar and Runi's names.

The Board cited the depiction of violent murders in the film as the reason for deeming it "unsuitable for public viewing." The board members stated that the film contains scenes of brutal killings and the storyline, acting, and dialogue are intertwined with reality. Such stories are based on real events and are sub judice.

Broadcasting false messages can lead to confusion and hinder investigations, according to them.

Previously, a member of the Censor Board, on the condition of anonymity, informed the media that, "This film's story is intertwined with the murder of Sagar and Runi. The Sagar and Runi murder case is still under trial. That's why the Ministry of Home Affairs has raised objections."

According to the letter from the Censor Board, after the initial review on March 3, the film was examined again by members on April 22 for further scrutiny. Following the re-evaluation, detailed discussions were held in a board meeting regarding the film.

"In that meeting, the members of the Censor Board unanimously opined that, according to The Code for Film Censorship in Bangladesh, 1985, the first, fifth, and seventh descriptions mentioned are present in the film 'Omimangshito', making it unsuitable for public viewing."

As a result, the Bangladesh Film Censor Board has revoked the application for a censor certificate for the film in accordance with section 16(5) of the Bangladesh Film Censorship Rules, 1977. However, it has been stated by Md Mainuddin, deputy director of the Censor Board, that those involved with the film can appeal if they wish to.

The project director of the online platform iScreen mentioned, "There is a 30-day window for the government to appeal. Those associated with the film can appeal if they desire."

Earlier on February 29, it was announced on the iScreen platform that "Omimangshito" would be released. However, due to objections from the Censor Board, the release date was postponed. Even the announcement of the release during Eid did not materialise.

Regarding the objections from the Censor Board, Riaz Ahmed, project director of the platform, said, "We don't understand why they have objected to this film. We will now appeal."

Previously, filmmaker and producer Raihan Rafi had said to the media, "Any kind of story can be made into a film. I don't understand the reason for objecting to this film."

What's in the film?

Who killed Arnab and Niruk and who are the masked people– are the initial questions raised in the mysterious teaser of "Omimangshito". The teaser and poster of the film were released on February 13.

After the release of the teaser, there was some speculation on social media, with some hinting at the infamous murder case of journalist couple Sagar and Runi. Despite the passage of time, the mystery surrounding their case remains unsolved. The incident is still under trial.

In the 40-second teaser, some significant information related to the murder case is presented in dialogue form, such as "The murders occurred between one and two in the morning. I think it's a robbery case…," "Journalists, locals, and relatives have destroyed the crime scene. What was my fault?", "No one killed them. They killed themselves," and so on.

The film's poster features Imtiaz Barshan and Tanjika Amin as the main characters, with several people standing behind them wearing black masks. However, their identities and roles will be revealed in the film.

Regarding the connection of the film to the murder case of journalist couple Sagar and Runi, producer Raihan Rafi told the media, "Some people are speculating that this film is related to the Sagar and Runi incident. That's why the Censor Board wanted to watch the film. Why they have now halted it, I don't know."

Riaz Ahmed, project director of iScreen, stated, "This is not a film about the Sagar and Runi murder case. Even if there were a partial resemblance, does that mean it should be banned? I can't comprehend."

Regarding the film's story, Riaz said, "This film is about a murder incident from 2018, where a couple were murdered. Some may think it's related to Sagar and Runi's murder, but we are not confirming anything of such."