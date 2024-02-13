Raihan Rafi announces ‘Omimangshito’ with intriguing teaser

Various individuals contribute perspectives to the murder investigation report, yet these journalists remain blindfolded. A reporter suggests the murder occurred at approximately 2:30am. While a third speculates that the motive behind the murder is connected to foreign influences. Meanwhile, a news report suggests that the victims may have taken their lives.

The abovementioned scenarios were thus showcased on the evening of Monday, February 12, in a 40-second teaser for the upcoming web-film "Omimangshito", directed by renowned filmmaker Raihan Rafi. The teaser was unveiled on OTT platform iScreen's YouTube and Facebook handles.

The teaser was accompanied by the caption, "Will this 'Omimangshito' (unsolved) mystery unravel at all?"

Following the teaser release, the poster was unveiled on iScreen's official Facebook page. The poster features Imtiaz Barshon and Tanzika Amin, both of whom display discontented facial expressions.

In the poster, the duo are seated on chairs with a little girl child standing between them. Standing behind them are five men and one woman, all of whom have their faces covered in black cloth.

This is how Rafi has maintained secrecy surrounding the storyline of the web-film through the teaser and poster. At present, the director is not inclined to provide any further glimpses into the film.

Previously, Rafi had directed films such as "Dahan" and "Poran" which were inspired by real-life events. Created for the web his films like "Janowar" and "Friday" often sparked discussions surrounding various topics.

The question arises whether "Omimangshito" is also based on real events and to discover the answer, you will need to wait for its release on February 29 on the OTT platform iScreen.