People’s comments mirror their own mentality: Runa Khan

National Film Award-winning actress Runa Khan's recent photoshoot came into the centre of attraction to people on the internet. The actress, who earned appreciation for her recent web series "Oshomoy", spoke to The Daily Star about her recent looks, her fitness, and upcoming ventures.

What is the story behind this new look?

This shoot is from Nasir Hossain Photography, which was taken in January. Farhana Chaity did the make-up. Nasir told me that I must try a new look, in a western outfit, this is how we planned and executed the shoot. We did 4 looks in that shoot.

This particular shoot created a stir on social media, some comments were positive, while others were exceedingly harsh.

These depend on the mentality and the way they perceive a matter. Every individual thinks differently and you will notice that no matter what you do people's comments will be divided. I am just glad that it reached people. I love to embrace new things in life, whether it be a new project, working with new directors, or a new script.

'Oshomoy' is the most viewed project on Bongo. Did you expect it to be that successful?

I did. Kajal Arefin Ome is a wonderful director with a different vision, and the entire cast was very talented. There was no reason for the project to not do well.

Would you share the secret behind your fitness?

I eat home-cooked food, the usual Bengali cuisine. However, I maintain a few things strictly, such as I regularly drink black coffee, green vegetables, nuts, green tea, and lemon. I walk one hour every day, do Yoga, and completely avoid sugar. I try to maintain a healthy natural life.

Who is your inspiration in terms of beauty?

My mother, even at the age of 60, looks so beautiful. I want to look like her when I become her age.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have completed working in Sanjoy Samadder's "Shorno Manob", Kaushik Sankar Das's "Dafon", Madus Pathik's "Bok", and Sharear Nazim Joy's "Shodh". All of these projects await release.