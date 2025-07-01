Runa’s international accolade 

Elahi Towfique's film "Neelpodmo" (The Blue Lotus), featuring Runa Khan in the lead role, was recently awarded Best Feature Film at this year's Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival.

Elated by the success, the actress, who is currently on holiday with her family, spoke to The Daily Star from Istanbul, Turkey. "Our film first premiered at the 23rd Dhaka International Film Festival and received acclaim from both critics and audiences. Now that it was recognised as the Best Feature Film in Japan, I'm definitely happy and honoured by such recognition. I'm truly grateful to the entire team, especially to those who believed in the project," she shared.

The film's director, Elahi Towfique, is a university professor. Before making the film, he conducted extensive research, studying the history of the Daulatdia brothel in depth. "To the best of my knowledge, it's one of the largest brothels in Asia. And "Neelpodmo" is not just a film, it's a documentation of the lives of the women living there."

Poster of the film

"Bringing their stories to the screen is a significant achievement in my career. Interestingly, the story is woven in such a way that the audience can relate to many untold and hidden narratives of those who reside in that place," explained the "Haldaa" actress.

She further noted that this project stands out because of its deep research, something rarely seen in the industry. "Stories like this aren't told very often. While I played the lead role, it was a great challenge for me as an artiste. I learned various new information about the lives of women and girls we know as sex workers."

She added, "From the outside, we only see their vibrant clothes and colourful makeup, but we rarely consider what goes on in their minds—living lives marked by trauma and betrayal. Very few dare to explore that side of their existence."

Runa Khan with Elahi Towfique Photo: Collected

Runa pointed out that many of these women once had 'normal' lives but were forced into sex work. "Only a few choose this path willingly. Most are trapped—brought here through betrayal, victims of trafficking, or even born into it."

What struck Runa the most about their lives? "For a long time, after their death, they weren't even granted funerals on religious grounds, as people from different faiths reside there. Instead, their bodies used to be set afloat on the river. The last regime did allocate a space for burials, but even now, they're not allowed proper religious rites. They are merely buried under the soil. Had I not been a part of this project, I would never have learned these stories. It was only possible because of the extensive research done by our director—hats off to him and his efforts."

She further reflected on the social stigma surrounding sex workers. "The saddest part is that these women have no social acceptance, yet they are used by society in its darkest corners. Their clients don't come from another planet—they're respected members of the same society. But the women, despite being part of it, live in misery."

Reflecting on her role, Runa said it was her director's vision that helped her truly embody the character. "We shot across real locations, and the people whose stories we portrayed were extremely supportive. We're deeply grateful to them."

Now that the film has gained international recognition, Runa, after visiting four states in the USA, is currently in Turkey and plans to return within the first week of this month.

Photo: Collected

She is also awaiting the release of three other projects: Masud Pothik's "Bok", Kaushik Sankar Das's "Dafon", Zahid Hossain's "Neelamonthon", and a short film by Sohel Rana Boyati.