Tauquir Ahmed returns to the director’s chair with ‘Dhusor Projapoti’

Celebrated for his evocative storytelling both in front of and behind the camera, Tauquir Ahmed is making a much-anticipated return to directing with his latest television drama, "Dhusor Projapoti" ("The Grey Butterfly").

Produced for Bangladesh Television (BTV), the series was recently shot in the tranquil surroundings of Nokkhottrobari Resort in Gazipur—incidentally designed by Tauquir himself.

The drama stars Shamol Mawla and Aisha Khan in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes versatile actors such as Abul Hayat, Dilara Zaman, Dolly Johur, Mir Rabbi, Sabrina Azad, and Tanushree Dutta.

Known for his layered characters and emotionally rich narratives, Tauquir's new project promises something distinct yet deeply humane. While the plot remains tightly under wraps, lead actor Shamol Mawla hinted at its uniqueness. "A Tauquir Ahmed production always carries a different rhythm. Working with him means rediscovering yourself as an artiste," he said. "I won't give anything away just yet—let it surprise the audience."

Aisha Khan, who has previously collaborated with Shamol in various OTT ventures, described the experience as something entirely new. "Working under a director like Tauquir bhai is an honour," she said. "The story is profoundly humane, and I truly believe it will strike a chord with the audience."

According to the creative team, "Dhusor Projapoti" is more than just another television serial. It's a meditation on lost time, complex relationships, and the beauty that emerges from life's unresolved puzzles. Through nuanced performances and poetic direction, the drama seeks to uncover the quiet truths buried beneath life's routine chaos.